St Albans business network group raises money for charity

St Albans business network group Platinum Point raised more than �75,000 for the Ollie Foundation. Picture: Jeremy Banks Photography Jeremy Banks Photography

St Albans business network group Platinum Point raised £7,500 this year to support the OLLIE Foundation, a charity which trains health and educational professionals as well as parents and teens in suicide prevention.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

You may also want to watch:

The fundraising campaign included a dinner at Thompsons restaurant, a pub quiz, a golf event, a bowling night, a Buddha statuette raffle and much more.

The fundraising campaign was led by photographer Jeremy Banks, a long-time Platinum Point member. He said: "With teenage children myself I felt very strongly about supporting The OLLIE Foundation and my fellow Platinum Point members have been amazing."

Debi Roberts, CEO of The OLLIE Foundation, said: "We are so appreciative of the support that we receive from Platinum Point and our other business partners. Without such generous support we would not be able to do some of the important work we do."