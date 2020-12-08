St Albans photographer becomes regional chair of professional body

Monir Ali has just been voted Regional Chair of the South East Region of the British Institute of Professional Photography by the BIPP Members. Monir Ali 2013

A St Albans photographer has become regional chair of a national professional body.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Monir Ali has been voted regional chair of the south east region of the British Institute of Professional Photography by members.

You may also want to watch:

The BIPP is recognised across the world as a benchmark of excellence, with the Institute’s tiered qualification structure offering photographers continual professional development.

Monir will work on organising events, workshops and meetings to help train, educate, support and qualify professional photographers in the region.

Monir, who has been a full-time photographer for 12 years, said: “It’s a great honour to be able to represent a long-standing institution like this, at a regional level, and to be responsible for the development of professional photography in the region is humbling.”

He added: “For over 100 years the British Institute of Professional Photography has been supporting and providing a voice of the photographers, and to be added to that voice fills me with pride. I know its not easy for our industry now, but that’s what the BIPP is there for, to support, nurture and provide a voice to photographers.”