St Albans photographer reaches final of international competiton

PUBLISHED: 08:59 12 January 2020

St Albans photographer Annie Griggs has got to the final of a photography competition with her entry in the 'baby and toddler' category. Picture: Annie Griggs

A St Albans photographer has reached the final of the Guild of Photographers Image of the Year competition.

St Albans photographer Annie Griggs has been shortlisted in an international photography competition. Picture: SuppliedSt Albans photographer Annie Griggs has been shortlisted in an international photography competition. Picture: Supplied

Annie Griggs, who lives in St Albans and runs a photography studio in Redbourn, is a finalist in the competition, which is judged by internationally-renowned judges and offers awards for the best entries.

Out of more than 13,500 entries, just 10 are selected to go through to the final, with Annie's photograph selected for the 'baby and toddler' category.

She said: "To have one of my images shortlisted for the overall final from the many thousands submitted across the year is really exciting.

"I love photography and invest heavily to develop my skills so my clients get the very best when they have a photoshoot with me. I am so grateful to the Guild of Photographers for this amazing recognition."

The result will be announced in a ceremony in Cheshire on February 1.

