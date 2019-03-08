Advanced search

St Albans PhD student to launch book on killer plants at cinema screening

PUBLISHED: 16:00 03 September 2019 | UPDATED: 16:00 03 September 2019

University of Hertfordshire student Daisy Butcher with her book Evil Roots: Killer Tales of the Botanical Gothic. Picture: Submitted by Daisy Butcher

University of Hertfordshire student Daisy Butcher with her book Evil Roots: Killer Tales of the Botanical Gothic. Picture: Submitted by Daisy Butcher

Archant

A St Albans PhD student has explored the killer plant genre in her newly published book.

University of Hertfordshire student Daisy Butcher will launch the title, Evil Roots: Killer Tales of the Botanical Gothic, at The Odyssey Cinema on September 7.

At the event, there will be a Little Shop of Horrors screening and a talk by Daisy on the killer plant genre.

She traces the history of the killer plant as a gothic genre, from Darwin's essays on carnivorous plants to Netflix's Stranger Things and Annihilation, as well as DC Comics' Swamp Thing.

Daisy will also touch on St Alban's connection to the killer plant genre. She said: "St Albans was home to a very famous orchid collector and distributor called Frederick Sanders, who had a base in George Street, who was known as 'the orchid king'.

"He made it possible for orchid collecting to be a thing in the UK and orchids became somewhat of a sub-genre of killer plants because they are very bodily and fleshy and quite unusual."

You may also want to watch:

Daisy is in her second year of a PhD in Gothic and Horror. Alongside killer plants, her study focuses on depictions of the feminine in gothic and weird fiction, including particular discussion of female mummies and vampires.

She said: "I thought killer plants were quite underrepresented and very interesting and deserved their own genre."

The book is an anthology of gothic killer plant stories from the 19th to early 20th centuries.

She decided to publish a book on this genre because of a lack of scholarly sources out there.

She said: "I found it quite hard to find a scholarly source to quote them in an academic work, so I reached out to the British Library and essentially created one that I'd be able to cite in my own PhD."

The book will be on sale at a discount price at the launch. You can also purchase it at www.bl.uk/shop/evil-roots-killer-tales-of-the-botanical-gothic/p-3532

For more information visit odysseypictures.co.uk/programmes/event-little-shop-of-horrors

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Help police track down Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Most Read

Man seriously injured after crash on Markyate road

A man was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the Markyate crash.

The latest court results from the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates Court

Hundreds gather in St Albans to protest prorogation of Parliament

About 450 people turned up for the anti-Parliament suspension protest at St Albans Clock Tower. Picture: Anna Bullen

Autumn Festival coming to St Albans garden centre

More than 50 varieties of dahlia will be on display in both a field and Celebration Tent at the Aylett Nurseries’ Autumn Festival this September. Picture: Submitted by AYLETT NURSERIES LIMITED

Help police track down Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans PhD student to launch book on killer plants at cinema screening

University of Hertfordshire student Daisy Butcher with her book Evil Roots: Killer Tales of the Botanical Gothic. Picture: Submitted by Daisy Butcher

History made for St Albans Ladies with thumping win in Women’s FA Cup

St Albans Ladies line-up prior to the historic first Women's FA Cup match.

Help police track down Hertfordshire’s Most Wanted?

Do you recognise any of Hertfordshire Police's Most Wanted?

Harpenden scientists confirm August bank holiday was hottest since records began

Rothamsted Research, which collates Harpenden's weather data. Photo: Danny Loo.

Hat-trick hero Woods leads Rangers to superb start as season gets under way

AFC London Road threaten the AFC Rangers goal. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists