St Albans pet care businesswoman shortlisted as one of best young female entrepreneurs

Founder of Albany Pet Services, Lisa Sinnott, has been nominated for the Best Young Entrepreneur category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019. Picture: Submitted by Peter Barker Archant

A St Albans pet care businesswoman has been shortlisted as one of the best young female entrepreneurs in the country.

Founder of Albany Pet Services, Lisa Sinnott, has been nominated for the Best Young Entrepreneur category of the Best Business Women Awards 2019.

She started the company in 2016 with the help of The Prince's Trust, offering services such as dog walking and training, and cat and house sitting.

Lisa said: "Clearly I'm delighted to have reached the final of the Best Business Women Awards.

"I'm really looking forward to celebrating the evening, and the three year anniversary of my business too, along with my mum and auntie, and meeting lots of awesome entrepreneurs on the evening."

Her Prince's Trust mentor, Peter Barker, said Lisa's hard work is being recognised: "Starting and growing any business is never easy and her hard work and determination to succeed has clearly paid off."