St Albans personal trainer loses locks for Little Princesses

Denise Austin, after her hair cut. Archant

A St Albans personal trainer has donated her hair to be made into a wig for a child with cancer.

Denise Austin before she donated her hair to The Princess Trust Denise Austin before she donated her hair to The Princess Trust

After becoming a mum, Denise Austin, 36, decided to donate her long locks to The Little Princess Trust which provides free wigs to children and young people who have lost their hair through cancer treatment or other conditions.

Denise, who lives in Hemel Hempstead and works at Nuffield Health and Wellbeing Centre in St Albans, said: "When you're a parent, these organisations really make you want to help other children.

"Once the day came to have it cut, not only was I was excited to have a new, short style but also proud do something to help a child or young adult.

Denise after donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust Denise after donating her hair to The Little Princess Trust

"I really want people to be aware of this organisation as it is so worthwhile. Having shorter hair has also made my life lots easier!"

The cut was carried out by St Albans hairdresser Jess Kaffel, who said: "I love my job but cutting hair for a cause like this really makes me feel inspired. I think it is a wonderful charity."