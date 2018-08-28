St Albans people urged to have their say on crime prevention in the district

The St Albans Community Safety Partnership (CSP) is working on its strategy for 2019-2020. Archant

A consultation on the future of crime prevention will take place throughout the next month.

Residents, businesses and community groups are being asked to help shape the St Albans Community Safety Partnership (CSP) strategy for 2019-2020, a document tackling burglary, robbery, knife crime, antisocial behaviour, drug dealing, and street drinking.

The CSP is an umbrella group including St Albans district council, Herts police, Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service and various voluntary organisations.

Portfolio holder for business and the community at SADC, Cllr Salih Gaygusuz, said: “We are fortunate to live in a largely peaceful, law-abiding district with relatively low crime levels. We want to make sure that we are responding to the needs of people who live and work here.”

To access the survey, visit www.stalbans.gov.uk/community-and-living/community-safety/ or call 01727 819538. The consultation runs until March 3.