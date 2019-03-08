Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans swimmers raise £5,500 for national cancer charity

PUBLISHED: 11:34 14 June 2019 | UPDATED: 11:34 14 June 2019

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

Kim Sweet 2012

Tireless St Albans swimmers have raised over £5,500 for national cancer charities.

Swimmers at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active, participated in The Swimathon 2019, the world's biggest charity swim.

Across its network of 100 pools, Everyone Active raised £177,966 for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

You may also want to watch:

This has contributed to a total of over £2 million raised nationwide.

Swimmers took part in individual challenges including the Triple 5K, which is a new challenge for 2019, and participated in team distances of 1.5K or 5K.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: "All the swimmers who took to the water were inspiring to watch.

"I would like to congratulate everyone who trained so hard beforehand to complete their challenge.

"They should be very proud of their achievements and in raising an incredible amount of money for two wonderful and important charities."

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Most Read

TV chef James Martin added to St Albans Pub in the Park line-up

Tom Kerridge's Pub in the Park is coming to St Albans.

St Albans boy arrested for robberies on Alban Way

A teenage boy from St Albans has been arrested in connection with a spate of robberies on the Alban Way. Picture: Archant

Appeal for missing man from Harpenden

Have you seen Gavin Lawton? Picture: Herts police

Arrested teens released after fire at Oaklands College in St Albans

The discovery centre caught fire at Oaklands College campus in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

St Albans eight-year-old paying tribute to dad he never knew with charity cycle ride

Ollie Higman-Hall with his mum Kirsty Higman. The eight-year-old is cycling 10 miles for CRY, after his father, Darren, passed away before he was born. Picture: Claire Lane

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans swimmers raise £5,500 for national cancer charity

Westminster Lodge swimming pool in St Albans. Picture: Kim Sweet

One in, one staying as squad grows at St Albans City

Dean Snedker has signed on for a third season at St Albans City. Picture: DANNY LOO

St Albans woman overcomes childhood water phobia to complete Great North Swim for charity

Hayley Bilantz raised £550 for Macmillan Cancer Support by tackling the Great North Swim. Picture: Submitted by Hayley Bilantz

Bowls round-up: Harpenden flying high in county cups

Harpenden Bowls Club's successful ladies four team: Becky Maynard, Sue Bard-Bodek, Pat Hilson, Sue Maynard. Picture: BRIAN HUBBALL

Area Guide: The Hertfordshire hamlet of Tyttenhanger

Highfield Hall, Highfield Lane. Picture: Danny Loo
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists