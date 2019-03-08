St Albans swimmers raise £5,500 for national cancer charity

Tireless St Albans swimmers have raised over £5,500 for national cancer charities.

Swimmers at Westminster Lodge Leisure Centre, operated by Everyone Active, participated in The Swimathon 2019, the world's biggest charity swim.

Across its network of 100 pools, Everyone Active raised £177,966 for Cancer Research and Marie Curie.

This has contributed to a total of over £2 million raised nationwide.

Swimmers took part in individual challenges including the Triple 5K, which is a new challenge for 2019, and participated in team distances of 1.5K or 5K.

Everyone Active general manager Lesley Garner said: "All the swimmers who took to the water were inspiring to watch.

"I would like to congratulate everyone who trained so hard beforehand to complete their challenge.

"They should be very proud of their achievements and in raising an incredible amount of money for two wonderful and important charities."