Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

St Albans people receive awards in New Year’s Honours 2019

PUBLISHED: 10:44 02 January 2019 | UPDATED: 11:00 02 January 2019

Ian Martin Pittaway received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours 2019.

Ian Martin Pittaway received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours 2019.

Archant

More extraordinary people from St Albans have been recognised in the Queen’s New Year’s Honours 2019.

Nearly 1,150 people received an award from Her Majesty this year, including St Albans man Ian Martin Pittaway, who is the chairman of The Robert Clack Development Trust.

This is a charity set up by the alumni of Robert Clack School, where Ian attended until 1974.

Through fundraising and mentoring schemes, the 1,500 strong organisation support and inspire pupils currently attending Robert Clack.

Ian went on to study law at Hull University and is now a senior partner at Sackers, a law firm in the City of London.

He received a British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to the community in the London Borough of Barking and Dagenham.

The 62-year-old said: “Our motto is that you never really leave Robert Clack - you may physically leave but you have a duty to give back to the next generation.

“Many of us went on to have successful careers, like medics, lawyers, or journalists, and we want to give them [current pupils] a leg up too.”

For example, the charity will pay for university open day travel expenses, if required.

He added that the award is not just for him, but a recognition of everyone’s hard work.

St Albans commander Michael Goldthorpe also received a BEM, for services to naval personnel. He is the chief executive of the Association of Royal Navy Officers - the membership organisation for all Royal Navy, Royal Marines and Queen Alexandra’s Royal Naval Nursing Service officers.

He was born and schooled in Yorkshire, joining the Royal Navy as a writer in 1978. During his career he served on a number of ships and onshore in Muscat, Yeovil, Gibraltar and at the Ministry of Defence in London.

Michael retired in 2010 to the rank of commander.

A St Albans cave diver, Vernon Unsworth, has also been awarded a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) for services oversees.

He helped to save 12 boys and their football coach from a flooded Thai cave in July by mapping out the complex Tham Luang tunnels.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Latest court results for St Albans and surrounding areas

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Britain’s Got Talent singer Alice Fredenham dumped by Sony

Alice Fredenham

St Albans expert launches app to get everyone eating more fruit

Nick Ball created the Good Fruit Guide. Picture: Nick Ball

2018 Year in Review: Launch of It’s OK to Say, sinkhole and knitted post-box toppers in October, November and December

BHS St Albans

Ban for Hatfield man who did 110mph in St Albans

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving.

Most Read

Air ambulance at scene of head-on crash

An air ambulance was called to the scene of a head on crash near Newmarket Picture: SUFFOLK CONSTABULARY

‘Will he hang around if he doesn’t get what he’s asking for?’ - skipper urges Evans to back Lambert

Ipswich Town captain Luke Chambers applauds the travelling fans at Middlesbrough Picture Pagepix

Bricks thrown through windscreens as vandals target 22 cars in one night

A damaged Toyota C-HR on Westwood Avenue. Kayleigh Baker

Stu says: Five observations following Ipswich Town’s 3-2 home defeat to Millwall

Ellis Harrison pictured after the final whistle in the 3-2 defeat by Millwall. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

‘Daddy, please come home’ – Family’s emotional appeal to find missing Ipswich man

Missing Ipswich train driver Andrew Derrett (second from left) with his wife Beverley and four children Picture: BEVERLEY DERRETT

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans people receive awards in New Year’s Honours 2019

Ian Martin Pittaway received a British Empire Medal in the Queen's New Year's Honours 2019.

Ban for Hatfield man who did 110mph in St Albans

A Hatfield man has been banned from driving.

Happy with a draw but Ian Allinson also believes St Albans City could have won at Hemel

David Moyo tries to curl the ball into the top corner. Picture: LEIGH PAGE

National South: Zane Banton strikes late as St Albans City grab point at Hemel Hempstead

St Albans City made the short trip to Vauxhall Road to take on Hemel Hempstead Town on New Year's Day.

Kimpton stalwart ‘shocked’ to receive New Year’s honour

Juliet with husband Andrew Morton. Picture: Supplied
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists