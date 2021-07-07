News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
CCTV images of suspects in Verulamium Park attack released

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 9:43 AM July 7, 2021   
Do you recognise this boy, wanted for questioning in connection with the recent assault in Verulamium Park?

Do you recognise this boy, wanted for questioning in connection with the recent assault in Verulamium Park? - Credit: Herts police

These are the faces of two suspects police want to question in relation to the recent assault in Verulamium Park.

A 15-year-old boy was punched and kicked whilst in the park at around 4.30pm on Monday June 15.



This boy is wanted for questioning after the recent Verulamium Park attack.

This boy is wanted for questioning after the recent Verulamium Park attack. - Credit: Herts police

The victim had been with his friends when he was set upon by a group of around eight to 12 older boys, suffering cuts and bruises.

His attackers were aged 17 to 18, and one was riding an orange mountain bike.

PC John Cooper, who is investigating, said: “We believe the two people pictured were in the park at the time of the incident and they could have vital information that will help our enquiries.

“Do you recognise them? If you do, or you have other information that might help, please call the non-emergency number 101 or email me at john.cooper@herts.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/44419/21.”

St Albans district council is installing CCTV cameras at three locations in the park to ensure it remains a safe environment for residents and visitors.

Verulamium Park
