Parents offered chance to learn about self-harm in young people at St Albans workshops

Parents in St Albans are being offered training in self-harm management.

Flash (Families Learning About Self Harm) workshops are being offered through The OLLIE Foundation at a subsidised rate for parents.

The course runs for 10 weeks and will be helpful for parents of 11-17 year olds who want to be informed on issues relating to self-harm.

Courses provide the opportunity to discuss the rising problem of self-harm with professionals and other parents and carers.

This course will normally cost £200 per person, but The OLLIE Foundation has subsidised the first course so delegates will only pay £7.50 per session or £75 for the whole course. The course will explore what self-harm is and what the risks are; listening and self-esteem enabling skills; managing self-harm within the family environment; how self-harm impacts on parenting, and coping strategies for parents and carers.

It starts on Thursday, September 26, from 7pm to 9pm, and is being held at Nicholas Breakspear School in Colney Heath Lane.

To sign up for the course contact Nikki on ncasey@stalbanseps.org or call 07912 792215.