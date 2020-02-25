Advanced search

St Albans flips out in charity pancake race

PUBLISHED: 12:45 25 February 2020 | UPDATED: 12:49 25 February 2020

The Pancake Race is underway in St Albans, with lots of the community involved in raising money for Home-Start, including Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans abbey. Picture: Laura Bill

The St Albans Pancake Race has creped up on us and hundreds are gathered in St Peter's Street for a flippin' good afternoon.

There are 30 teams, including a team of clergy from St Albans Abbey and Cathedral and a separate team from St Peter's Church.

Charity Home-Start Herts have organised this event for the last four years in conjunction with The Herts Business Independent and kicked things off with a practice pancake run.

Rev Jonny Lloyd of St Albans cathedral, who is entering the race in his robes and dogcollar alongside other vicars, said: "I am very excited to be here and to be doing this pancake race for Home-Start, a fantastic charity."

A team of vicars from St Peter's Church are flipping for charity."

Rev Mark Dearnley said: "This is such fun to be here on this sunny day and for such a super cause!

My colleagues and I will be running on a wing and a prayer."

Victoria Thomson, marketing and business development manager at SA Law said: "We were very pleased to support Home-Start Herts again for this year's St Albans Pancake Festival. It is great knowing that families in the local community will benefit from this fantastic event."

Suzy Moody, strategic manager for Home-Start Herts said: "This event is just great; it brings the community together, raises the profiles of our local businesses, supports local families in need and is so much fun."

Each year it generates around £2,000 in sponsorship, which goes towards supporting local families who are struggling.

