Pans at the ready, St Albans pancake race returns!

It's a coming of age for the traditional St Albans pancake race, which marks its 21st birthday next month.

This year the entire pancake festival will be back in full swing with the community cheering on teams as they flip their way down the street.

Last year saw a virtual pancake toss - where over 100 people flipped pancakes together at the same time in their own homes - due to the pandemic.

Home-Start Herts are continuing the event in conjunction with Herts Business Independent, having previously raised over £3,000 to help support local families who are vulnerable and struggling to cope.

Marilyn Bell, of headline sponsors SA Law said: “We are delighted to once again sponsor this fantastic local event which brings the whole community together. We feel it is important to champion Home-Start Herts and the incredible support work they do.”

SA Law team captain Kiran Hussain added: “My colleagues and our families enjoyed joining in the virtual event at home last year in lockdown, but this year will be even better! The SA Law team can’t wait to join in the fun on the day. The pancake festival is an inclusive event that is just as exciting to be a spectator as it is to take part. Good luck to everyone, enjoy!”

The organisers are inviting everyone to come along to St Albans city centre on Shrove Tuesday - March 1 - to join in the fun. Teams of four can take part in the walking and running pancake flipping races, but must pre-book their place in advance of the day itself. In addition to the main event, there will be parents and tots races, a raffle and children’s entertainment.

Suzy Moody, chief executive of Home-Start Hertfordshire, said: “The pancake race is such a fantastic event that bring the community together. We are so delighted to be back on the streets again this year!

St Albans Pancake Race 2020 - picture by Stephanie Belton. - Credit: Archant

"The pancake festival is a great opportunity for Home-Start to raise essential funds and we are really hoping people will be as excited as we are that the event is back this year. We urge everyone to come along to support and enjoy the fun!”

Registration for the event is at 11.30am and the races start at 12 noon. Entry is £40 per team of four, free entry for charities. For more info or to register for the challenge please visit www.home-startherts.org.uk and www.pancake.events