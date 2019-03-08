St Albans Oxfam Bookshop celebrates 500 years of volunteering

Volunteers at St Albans' Oxfam Bookshop are celebrating amassing 500 years of volunteering.

The Oxfam Bookshop, which is based in Catherine Street, currently has around 90 volunteers with a range of responsibilities including sorting books, collecting donations and more.

To mark Volunteers Week, the bookshop put together the 100,000 hours of service from their volunteers, some of whom have volunteered for more than 30 years and others who have volunteered for just a few weeks, reaching 500 years in total.

Manager Hilary Blake said: "When asked why they volunteer the recurring theme is enjoying working with others, making new friends and discovering interesting books and ephemera.

"I'm really appreciative of all they do to keep the shop working so well and value the fact that they want to give their time, 100,000 hours so far, to help Oxfam in the fight to end poverty."