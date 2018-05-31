Advanced search

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

PUBLISHED: 15:55 05 December 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 05 December 2019

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

©2018 Danny Loo Photography - all rights reserved

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught - with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour.

Rail operator Govia Thameslink says the issue - which Network Rail is investigating - is preventing trains from using the slow/stopping line from St Albans City to London St Pancras International.

It is also preventing trains from terminating at St Albans City and entering the sidings for the driver to change ends to form its next service.

As a result, fewer trains are able to operate between Sutton and St Albans City via Mitcham and via Wimbledon.

On its website, Govia Thameslink said: "Network Rail's quick response staff are investigating and working hard to get this issue fixed as quickly and safely as possible.

"Trains are running, but you may need to wait longer for an available service, services will be busier than usual.

"Services between Luton and Rainham will call stations between St Albans City and London St Pancras International where possible.

"Services which run between Sutton and St Albans City are expected to operate between West Hampstead Thameslink and Sutton until further notice.

"Other services operating between St Albans City and West Hampstead Thameslink are expected to run as normal. However, due to fewer lines being available, delays of up to 10 minutes could be expected."

Delays are currently expected to continue until at least 6pm.

Your ticket will be accepted on the following services:

- London Underground via any reasonable route across Central London. District line to and from Wimbledon and the Northern line to Morden.

- London Buses between Sutton, Wimbledon and Central London. Also between Elstree and Boreham wood and Central London

- Tramlink between Wimbledon and East Croydon

- Southern between Sutton and London Victoria

