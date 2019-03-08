Video
Saw player opens St Albans organ festival at the Clock Tower
PUBLISHED: 16:19 03 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:19 03 July 2019
A St Albans musical act went against the grain by playing a saw to onlookers at the Clock Tower.
Dennis Teeth opened the St Albans International Organ Festival with some world-class saw playing.
St Albans Arts Team development officer Grae Wall said: "We booked him as the first act because he is a brilliant water cooler talking point.
"People are really enjoying it - you cannot walk past without stopping and listening."
The fringe and festival is in its 30th year and celebrates musical diversity and organ music.
The organ festival takes place from July 3 to July 13.