Video

Saw player opens St Albans organ festival at the Clock Tower

Dennis Teeth plays the saw as the opening act at the St Albans International Organ Festival. Picture: Laura Bill Archant

A St Albans musical act went against the grain by playing a saw to onlookers at the Clock Tower.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Dennis Teeth opened the St Albans International Organ Festival with some world-class saw playing.

You may also want to watch:

St Albans Arts Team development officer Grae Wall said: "We booked him as the first act because he is a brilliant water cooler talking point.

"People are really enjoying it - you cannot walk past without stopping and listening."

The fringe and festival is in its 30th year and celebrates musical diversity and organ music.

The organ festival takes place from July 3 to July 13.