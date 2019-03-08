Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Grave of St Albans' Orchid King restored by history group

PUBLISHED: 16:40 30 July 2019 | UPDATED: 16:42 30 July 2019

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy Hyams

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy Hyams

Archant

The St Albans gravestone of a world-renowned plant biologist has been restored by a local history group.

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy HyamsFleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy Hyams

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century German orchid breeder.

Nicknamed the Orchid King, he developed the difficult science of orchid hybridisation and wrote a four-volume series of books called Reichenbachia.

Detailing about 200 orchid varieties, the majority of Reichenbachia was intricately illustrated by Henry Moon.

Various breeds of orchid are named after the German-born gardener, such as Anthurium laucheanum Sander and Maranta sanderiana Sander.

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy HyamsFleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy Hyams

According to Hertfordshire Genealogy, Sander settled in England 1867 and took over Messrs S Josling's seed business on George Street in the mid-1870s.

You may also want to watch:

Over time, Sander created an orchid empire in The Camp and employed about 23 collectors to search Asia and South America for new species.

He went on to supply orchids to royal families and stately homes in purpose built 'orchid wagons'.

Various members of the Moon and Sander families at the event. Picture: Wendy HyamsVarious members of the Moon and Sander families at the event. Picture: Wendy Hyams

The Sander family grave, which is in Hatfield Road Cemetery, had fallen into disrepair before the Fleetville Diaries restored it.

Committee member David Gaylard said: "The grave was in a very poor condition, it had a huge buddleja growing out of it, it was very overgrown and full of brambles and the memorials had been knocked over, so we thought we should restore it as it is a remarkable part of history.

"It is not surprising [that many people may not know about Sander] but it is important to remember him because he is a part of St Albans."

About 90 people attended the commemorative event on July 23 at St Paul's Church on Hatfield Road, including Matt Biggs, who is on BBC Radio 4's Gardeners' Question Time: "It was a unique opportunity to celebrate the life, legacy and extraordinary achievements of Fredrick Sander, who, for many decades, turned St Albans into the centre of the orchid world."

Matt Biggs, horticulturalist, author and panelist of BBC R4's Gardeners' Question Time addressing the guests in St. Paul's on the importance of Sander. Picture: Wendy HyamsMatt Biggs, horticulturalist, author and panelist of BBC R4's Gardeners' Question Time addressing the guests in St. Paul's on the importance of Sander. Picture: Wendy Hyams

Members of Sander's family, including Reichenbachia illustrator Henry Moon and Sander's two daughters, also attended the event.

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

Reduced train services from St Albans and Radlett tomorrow

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

Most Read

Victim named in Flamstead murder investigation

A murder investigation has been launched after 71-year-old Christine Ford was found dead in Flamstead. Picture: Herts police

Murder investigation opened after woman dies in Flamstead

Murder investigation after woman found in Flamstead

Man, 64, arrested in Flamstead murder investigation

A 64-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a murder in Flamstead. Picture: Archant

Shock among people of Flamstead village following suspected murder

Flamstead High Street has become a murder investigation scene following the death of a woman on Saturday July 27.

Reduced train services from St Albans and Radlett tomorrow

There will be a reduced Thameslink train service from both St Albans City and Radlett stations tomorrow (Monday). Picture: Govia Thameslink

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Grave of St Albans’ Orchid King restored by history group

Fleetville Diaries held an event to commemorate the life of St Albans' Henry Frederick Conrad Sander, a famous 19th to 20th century orchid breeder, and restore his gravestone. Picture: Wendy Hyams

Firefighters rescue person who fell into trench in St Albans

Firefighters rescued a person who fell in a trench in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Can your business help to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support?

Are you able to donate a raffle prize for Macmillan Cancer event at JJ Burgess & Sons Funeral Directors?

Lord-Lieutenant of Hertfordshire becomes charity patron of hospice

Herts Business Awards 2018 judges: Robert Voss

Exceptional old school cooking at local staple

A selection of dishes fromThompson's in St Albans
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists