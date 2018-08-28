St Albans man thanks Hatfield Road opticians who saved his life with an eye test
PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2018
©2018 Archant
A 94-year-old St Albans man has thanked a Hatfield Road opticians for saving him from a potentially lethal stroke.
Kenneth Saph only had vision in his left eye since childhood, until he began losing sight in his right eye for up to three minutes at a time.
He visited Enhanced Optical Services and explained his problem - which set alarm bells ringing for opticians John Snelgrove and Ann Steel.
John said: “Both of us thought this could be quite serious.”
Mr Saph was referred to hospital, where a scan revealed a large fatty deposit in an artery on the right side of his neck. The hospital removed it within a couple of days as had it not been treated, he would have suffered a massive, potentially lethal stroke.
John, who has 30 years’ experience as a optician, said: “If anyone has a sudden loss of vision, it is extremely important to follow that through.”
Mr Saph later wrote to the opticians to say: “You saved my life.”