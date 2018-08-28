Poll

St Albans man thanks Hatfield Road opticians who saved his life with an eye test

Optometrist Ann Steel and EOS owner John Snelgrove in the store on Hatfield Road. Picture: DANNY LOO ©2018 Archant

A 94-year-old St Albans man has thanked a Hatfield Road opticians for saving him from a potentially lethal stroke.

Kenneth Saph only had vision in his left eye since childhood, until he began losing sight in his right eye for up to three minutes at a time.

He visited Enhanced Optical Services and explained his problem - which set alarm bells ringing for opticians John Snelgrove and Ann Steel.

John said: “Both of us thought this could be quite serious.”

Mr Saph was referred to hospital, where a scan revealed a large fatty deposit in an artery on the right side of his neck. The hospital removed it within a couple of days as had it not been treated, he would have suffered a massive, potentially lethal stroke.

John, who has 30 years’ experience as a optician, said: “If anyone has a sudden loss of vision, it is extremely important to follow that through.”

Mr Saph later wrote to the opticians to say: “You saved my life.”