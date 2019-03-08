Advanced search

St Albans opticians’ jester frames help to raise £1million for charity

PUBLISHED: 11:20 26 March 2019 | UPDATED: 11:20 26 March 2019

Staff at the St Albans Specsavers with the Comic Relief frames. Picture: Specsavers

Staff at the St Albans Specsavers with the Comic Relief frames. Picture: Specsavers

A St Albans opticians has sold humorous glasses frames to raise money for charity.

Specsavers on Market Place flogged £2 jester frames in the run up to Comic Relief, helping the national business to raise £1million for Red Nose Day on March 15.

Store director Lewis Carroll said: “Our glasses this year were fantastic, and we are so grateful to everyone who popped in to see us over the past couple of weeks to pick up a jester-themed pair for themselves.

“We are really proud to support Comic Relief and all the good causes they fund.”

The company, which has fundraised for the charity since 2015, are also offering a free recycling service to any customers who return the product to the store.

Fundraising and partnerships executive director at Comic Relief, Catherine Cottrell, said: “We are so pleased to have Specsavers continual support. It was great to see people having fun wearing their Comic Relief specs to help us raise much needed funds on Red Nose Day.”

