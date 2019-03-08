Rough sleepers to be offered more beds in St Albans during winter

Open Door in St Albans is housing additional rough sleepers during the winter months. Picture: St Albans district council Archant

Rough sleepers will be offered more beds at a homeless shelter during the winter months in St Albans.

In previous years, extra beds were only used when it snowed or the temperature dropped below a certain level, but as part of the Council's Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP), five additional beds funded by St Albans district council are available at Open Door, Bricket Road every night until the end of March.

Local churches are planning to provide further beds in case Open Door reaches its capacity.

Rough sleepers who use the SWEP offer will also be given advice on the support services available to them.

Other recent initiatives aim to support rough sleepers including Housing First, a programme run by Hightown on behalf of the Council and Dacorum Borough Council, which plans to assist eight to twelve rough sleepers and give them a fresh start, including a place of their own.