Advanced search

Rough sleepers to be offered more beds in St Albans during winter

PUBLISHED: 16:59 09 November 2019

Open Door in St Albans is housing additional rough sleepers during the winter months. Picture: St Albans district council

Open Door in St Albans is housing additional rough sleepers during the winter months. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Rough sleepers will be offered more beds at a homeless shelter during the winter months in St Albans.

In previous years, extra beds were only used when it snowed or the temperature dropped below a certain level, but as part of the Council's Severe Weather Emergency Provision (SWEP), five additional beds funded by St Albans district council are available at Open Door, Bricket Road every night until the end of March.

You may also want to watch:

Local churches are planning to provide further beds in case Open Door reaches its capacity.

Rough sleepers who use the SWEP offer will also be given advice on the support services available to them.

Other recent initiatives aim to support rough sleepers including Housing First, a programme run by Hightown on behalf of the Council and Dacorum Borough Council, which plans to assist eight to twelve rough sleepers and give them a fresh start, including a place of their own.

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: Archant

Crash near Hatfield and St Albans causing traffic gridlock

Herts County Council advises to use other routes at this time. Picture: HCC.

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Most Read

Car crashes into block of flats in St Albans city centre

Police and fire services were called to the scene of a crash on Civic Close in St Albans. Picture: Supplied

Emergency services called to crash in London Colney

The A1081 London Colney bypass is closed following a crash between a car and a lorry. Picture: Archant

Crash near Hatfield and St Albans causing traffic gridlock

Herts County Council advises to use other routes at this time. Picture: HCC.

Thameslink train services affected by ‘operational incident’ at London St Pancras

Thameslink train services are affected by a London St Pancras 'operational incident'. Picture: Danny Loo

Two taken to hospital following crash near Hatfield

Coopers Green Lane was closed yesterday evening following a collision between a BMW and a Golf near the Hatfield Business Park turning. Picture: Beds, Cambs and Herts Road Policing Unit

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Rough sleepers to be offered more beds in St Albans during winter

Open Door in St Albans is housing additional rough sleepers during the winter months. Picture: St Albans district council

Hertfordshire police officers convicted of 16 cases of computer misuse

Herts police have revealed 16 cases of computer misuse after a FOI was lodged. Picture: Archant

St Albans world record-breaking rower wins royal award

Left to right: Jordan Beecher has been awarded a Prince of Wales Award for his achievement. Picture: Blesma

War veterans to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday

Veterans and serving members of the Armed Forces will be able to travel for free on Remembrance Sunday. Picture: Archant

St Albans school recognised by Apple for use of iPads

Samuel Ryder Academy in St Albans has been named an Apple Distinguished School. Picture: Samuel Ryder Academy
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists