Garden centre helps homeless people in St Albans

Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard (second from right) celebrating the charity teaming up with Notcutts Garden Centre in St Albans. Picture: Open Door Archant

A St Albans homelessness charity has teamed up with a garden centre to find new ways to support people in the district.

Open Door, which is based in Bricket Road, is encouraging Notcutts customers to make a small donation to the charity when they are about to pay by rounding up their bill to the nearest pound.

This month, Notcutts general manager Chris Holt met with Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard and St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith, who both thanked the garden centre for introducing the scheme.

The donations have already raised several thousand pounds to support the charity's work. Manager Steve France also raised £5,000 for the charity by taking part in a sponsored sleep out, and has volunteered to work in Open Door's kitchen.

Steve said: "For several years I'd wanted to do something to help the homeless and rough sleepers."