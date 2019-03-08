Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Garden centre helps homeless people in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 09:01 27 July 2019

Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard (second from right) celebrating the charity teaming up with Notcutts Garden Centre in St Albans. Picture: Open Door

Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard (second from right) celebrating the charity teaming up with Notcutts Garden Centre in St Albans. Picture: Open Door

Archant

A St Albans homelessness charity has teamed up with a garden centre to find new ways to support people in the district.

Open Door, which is based in Bricket Road, is encouraging Notcutts customers to make a small donation to the charity when they are about to pay by rounding up their bill to the nearest pound.

You may also want to watch:

This month, Notcutts general manager Chris Holt met with Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard and St Albans Mayor Cllr Janet Smith, who both thanked the garden centre for introducing the scheme.

The donations have already raised several thousand pounds to support the charity's work. Manager Steve France also raised £5,000 for the charity by taking part in a sponsored sleep out, and has volunteered to work in Open Door's kitchen.

Steve said: "For several years I'd wanted to do something to help the homeless and rough sleepers."

Most Read

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Most Read

St Albans city centre foraging pub closes down

The Verulam Arms on Lower Dagnall Street in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Suspected landmine found in London Colney

A suspected landmine was discovered in London Colney. Picture: John Andrews

Thameslink train lines blocked between St Albans and St Pancras

Thameslink train lines are blocked between St Albans and London. Picture: Govia Thameslink

Men wanted by police after Harpenden burglaries

Have you seen these wanted men? Left to right: George Wadsworth, Reece Wheeler, Tyler Ogden-Hooper. Picture: Herts police

Jack Wills closed due to alleged financial problem

Jack Wills in St Albans has a legal notice stuck to the door saying that the rent has not been paid and the landlord is taking back the property.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Garden centre helps homeless people in St Albans

Open Door chairman Kerry Pollard (second from right) celebrating the charity teaming up with Notcutts Garden Centre in St Albans. Picture: Open Door

Museum preserving historic de Havilland Comet jet airliner

Welwyn Hatfield Mayor Cllr Roger Trigg on the Comet flight deck with de Havilland Aircraft Museum chairman Alan Brackley (left). Picture: Garry Lakin

Major weekend disruption to Thameslink services as St Pancras to St Albans overhead wires repaired

Overhead wire problems between London St Pancras and St Albans will means disruption to Thameslink services all weekend. Picture: Danny Loo

St Albans Cathedral takes steps to avoid cyber crime

St Albans Cathedral is taking steps to increase cyber security. Picture: Alan Davies

St Albans SEN school awarded trophy for inclusive sports centre design

St Luke’s School pupils completed a 10-week sustainability project for SEN (special educational needs) schools called Go4SET. Picture: Submitted by DBS services
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists