Video

Mum of teenager who was sectioned selling signed England rugby shirt for suicide prevention charity

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction. Archant

The mum of a teenager who was sectioned is auctioning a signed England rugby shirt to raise money for a suicide prevention charity.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction. Noah Prigmore has autism, OCD and severe anxiety. His mum, Emma, is hosting a charity auction for The OLLIE Foundation, in which she is selling an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson in a silent auction.

Emma Prigmore is hosting her third annual charity event in aid of The OLLIE Foundation after years of mental health worries for her son Noah.

Now 16, Noah has autism, OCD and severe anxiety, and had to be sectioned and hospitalised after he became suicidal in 2017.

In the previous 18 months, he had struggled to go to his Year 8 classes at Verulam School and become reclusive.

In a 2018 Instagram post, Noah said: "In that year, my perspective on the world changed, my fears changed, my relationships changed, my mood and appearance changed. I changed. The world changed. This was the hardest time of my life, pre-admission and during my time there."

There will be a silent auction on an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson, verified by the athlete in a video. Picture: Emma Prigmore There will be a silent auction on an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson, verified by the athlete in a video. Picture: Emma Prigmore

He has now reintegrated into specialist school Roman Fields in Hemel Hempstead, and achieved a 7 in his English Language GCSE.

Emma's charity event in 2018 raised money for YoungMinds and in 2017 it was for KIDS HUBs, which had helped Noah get the place at Roman Fields school.

She said: "This year, because he has been suicidal, I wanted to pick a charity that helps with the prevention of and coaching in suicide.

"It is just devastating to think that your child is in that headspace, and I have met people along the way whose children haven't survived that mental health crisis.

"I feel really passionate that mental health needs to be on a level with physical health in the way it's viewed and treated."

There will be a clothes swap and fizz for the event in Emma's home, but admission is by invitation only due to space restrictions.

However, anyone can get involved with the silent auction on an England rugby shirt signed by Jason Robinson, verified by the athlete in a video. There is also a raffle with prizes including £50 Dressing Room voucher, TRESemmé volume curling iron, Kurt Geiger bag and Fit Bit.

Emma will accepts bids on email at emma@lucypeachslice.com, via Facebook at Emma Prigmore, or on Instagram via @lucypeachslice. The highest offer will be contacted on September 21.

Make a donation at www.gofundme.com/emma039s-raffle-for-the-ollie-foundation