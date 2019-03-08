Advanced search

Older People's Day to be held in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 11:43 10 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:43 10 October 2019

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Older residents can take part in activities, gain useful information and make new friends at St Albans Older People's Day.

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district councilOlder St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council

The annual event, named 'Flourishing Lives' will be held at the Alban Arena on Wednesday, October 16, and is sponsored by the National Care Line and organised by St Albans district council.

You may also want to watch:

Police, the fire service and the council's community safety team will offer support and advice, and representatives from local clubs and societies will give demonstrations and taster sessions.

Visitors will also be able to meet therapy dogs from Rappaw and take away free bulbs from the green stand, and council officers will be on hand to explain recycling, housing and benefits.

Pupils from Fleetville Junior School and Loreto College have volunteered to help serve free refreshments, and there will be music and entertainment from King of Herts Barbershop Chorus and U3A ukelele band.

Most Read

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Most Read

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Four people arrested at Luton Airport under Terrorism Act

Four people have been arrested at Luton Airport under the Terrorism Act. Picture: Luton Airport

The latest court results for the St Albans area

St Albans Magistrates' Court.

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Man and woman killed in St Albans crash

A man and a woman were killed in a crash in St Albans last night. Picture: Archant

Older People’s Day to be held in St Albans

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council

Fine runs and personal bests for St Albans Striders at Standalone 10K

St Albans Striders' Nicky Laitner and Ruth Kent after the Standalone 10K in Letchworth. Picture: HOWARD BULL

Have you seen missing Rebecca from St Albans?

Rebecca Laskey has gone missing from St Albans. Picture: Herts police

Road closed after serious crash in St Albans

Police were called to a serious crash on Redbourn Road in St Albans. Picture: Archant
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists