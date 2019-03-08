Older People's Day to be held in St Albans

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council Archant

Older residents can take part in activities, gain useful information and make new friends at St Albans Older People's Day.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council Older St Albans residents are invited to attend Older People's Day at the Alban Arena. Picture: St Albans district council

The annual event, named 'Flourishing Lives' will be held at the Alban Arena on Wednesday, October 16, and is sponsored by the National Care Line and organised by St Albans district council.

You may also want to watch:

Police, the fire service and the council's community safety team will offer support and advice, and representatives from local clubs and societies will give demonstrations and taster sessions.

Visitors will also be able to meet therapy dogs from Rappaw and take away free bulbs from the green stand, and council officers will be on hand to explain recycling, housing and benefits.

Pupils from Fleetville Junior School and Loreto College have volunteered to help serve free refreshments, and there will be music and entertainment from King of Herts Barbershop Chorus and U3A ukelele band.