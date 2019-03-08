Advanced search

Older People's Day a success in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 17:56 23 October 2019 | UPDATED: 17:56 23 October 2019

Around 500 people attended Older People's Day in St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Around 500 people attended Older People's Day in St Albans. Picture: St Albans district council

Archant

Around 500 people attended Older People's Day in St Albans to make friends, learn useful information and take part in activities.

The 'Flourishing Lives' event, held at the Alban Arena, was organised by St Albans City & District Council and sponsored by The National Care Line.

Visitors had the chance to meet the council's community safety team and representatives from local clubs and societies, including therapy dogs from Rappaw. Council officers also explained a range of services, including recycling, housing and benefits.

Fleetville Junior School and Loreto College offered tea, and there were musical performances from the King of Herts Barbershop Chorus and U3A Ukelele Band.

Cllr Jacqui Taylor, portfolio holder for housing, inclusion and protection at SADC, said: "I was delighted with the attendance and was told this was one of the best turn-outs we've ever had."

