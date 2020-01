Two people injured in multi-vehicle crash in St Albans

Firefighters from St Albans attended a four-car crash in Old London Road. Picture: Hertfordshire Fire and Rescue Service. Archant

Fire and ambulance services were called to a crash involving four cars in St Albans this afternoon.

One fire engine from St Albans was called to the collision in Old London Road at 2.59pm today (Monday, January 13).

Two people suffered minor injuries and were left in the care of the ambulance service.

Firefighters left the scene by 3.35pm.