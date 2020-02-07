Unleash your inner werewolf at St Albans film screening

The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans is hosting a film screening as part of the University of Hertfordshire's Open Graves, Open Minds project. Picture: University of Hertfordshire Archant

The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans is hosting a werewolf film screening in partnership with the University of Hertfordshire.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans is hosting a film screening as part of the University of Hertfordshire's Open Graves, Open Minds project. Picture: University of Hertfordshire The Odyssey Cinema in St Albans is hosting a film screening as part of the University of Hertfordshire's Open Graves, Open Minds project. Picture: University of Hertfordshire

The university's Open Graves, Open Minds project, which explores representations of vampires and the supernatural in literature and other media, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year.

You may also want to watch:

To launch the project's new book 'In the Company of Wolves: Wolves and Wild Children', the Odyssey Cinema is hosting a film screening of 'The Company of Wolves', which is based on fairy tale re-tellings by author Angela Carter.

The book focuses on the cultural significance of wolves and wild children and werewolves as portrayed in different media and genres.

The screening will take place on February 29. Following the film there will be a presentation by the book's authors Dr Sam George and Bill Hughes.

Tickets are available on the Odyssey's website.