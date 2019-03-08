Advanced search

Burglars break into house in St Albans

PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 12 November 2019

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Archant

Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in St Albans last week.

A house on Oakwood Drive was broken into between Wednesday, November 6 and 4pm on Friday, November 8.

You may also want to watch:

Offenders entered the property via the back garden, smashing the glass panel of a patio door.

After ransacking the home, they left the same way that they had broken in.

Anyone with information should email tony.kong@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101160/19.

Most Read

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal crash in London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden remember ‘those who gave their lives for freedom’

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

Most Read

Thousands expected at St Albans Christmas street party

The St Albans Christmas Cracker Street Festival last year. Picture: St Albans district council

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal crash in London Colney. Picture: Archant

St Albans road closed earlier due to car crash

A road is closed in St Albans after a crash on the Park Street roundabout. Picture: Archant

St Albans and Harpenden remember ‘those who gave their lives for freedom’

Remembrance Sunday services in Harpenden. Picture: Steve Collins

Trains disrupted after engineering works at St Albans station

Thameslink train services are affected by engineering works at St Albans City station. Picture: Danny Loo

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Burglars break into house in St Albans

Police are investigating a burglary in Oakwood Drive in St Albans. Picture: Archant

Food and wine matching for Thanksgiving meals

What wines will you choose this Thanksgiving?

Man killed in London Colney crash

Police are appealing for information and witnesses following a fatal crash in London Colney. Picture: Archant

More than 200 crimes reported in Hertfordshire’s churches, figures reveal

Lead was stolen from the roof of the Church of St Faith in Kelshall. Picture: Herts Police

General Election 2019: Hustings to be held at St Albans Cathedral

St Albans Cathedral. Picture: Alan Davies
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists