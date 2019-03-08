Burglars break into house in St Albans
PUBLISHED: 14:58 12 November 2019 | UPDATED: 14:58 12 November 2019
Police are appealing for witnesses following a burglary in St Albans last week.
A house on Oakwood Drive was broken into between Wednesday, November 6 and 4pm on Friday, November 8.
Offenders entered the property via the back garden, smashing the glass panel of a patio door.
After ransacking the home, they left the same way that they had broken in.
Anyone with information should email tony.kong@herts.pnn.police.uk quoting crime reference 41/101160/19.