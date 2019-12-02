Tank the Oaklands College tortoise gets new home at St Albans campus

Tank the Oaklands College tortoise was given a new enclosure at the St Albans campus by contractors Willmott Dixon. Picture: Oaklands College Archant

An African spurred tortoise living at Oaklands College has received a new enclosure so he can stay at the St Albans campus.

The tortoise, known as Tank, is part of the college's Habitat Centre and is featured in Oaklands' 'Animal Antics' children's parties.

Willmott Dixon, who are managing the £62 billion redevelopment of the St Albans campus, offered to help transform Tank's home after the college was required to create a new enclosure to maintain its zoo license.

The new enclosure has more than tripled the area in which Tank is free to roam, with a new water hole and a new heated sleeping area within 'Tank's Tunnel'. Art and design students contributed to the enclosure's wall mural, and horticultural students will maintain the upkeep of the flower beds.

Oaklands' head of land based industries Aneesa Kiana said: "We are ever so grateful to Willmot Dixon for creating Tank's new home."

