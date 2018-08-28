Advanced search

Robbers steal mobile phones from St Albans shop

PUBLISHED: 15:40 17 January 2019

The O2 shop in St Peter's Street, St Albans. Picture: Google Maps

Criminals threatened shop workers and stole mobile phones in a St Albans shop robbery.

At about 11.15am on January 13, three men went into the O2 store on St Peter’s Street and verbally threatened staff members.

They took eight mobile phones and left the shop, making a getaway in a green or grey Volkswagen Golf near Drovers Way.

No customers or staff were injured in the robbery.

Anyone who has information should call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The crime reference is 41/4322/19.

