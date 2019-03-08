St Albans children create 'bug hotel' habitat for insects

A book has inspired St Albans nursery school children to create a bug hotel for insects in their garden.

Pupils from Grasshoppers Day Nursery in York Road read the book 'Harry and the Bug Hotel', written by staff at Childbase Partnership, and will now create their own insect habitat to encourage biodiversity.

The nursery is working towards the top 'Eco Schools' accreditation of a green flag, from its current bronze status for 'exceptional environmental awareness'.

While plans for the hotel are under way, children have created a prototype using recycled materials and leaves from the garden. They also took part in an outdoor bug hunt, using magnifying glasses to identify insects.

Nursery team leader Jodie Smart said: "Currently more than 40 per cent of insect species are declining, while a third are endangered. They are vital to the functioning of our ecosystem , which is why we believe it is so important to accommodate them."