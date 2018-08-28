Advanced search

St Albans nursery employees get cash boost for 2019

PUBLISHED: 17:00 12 January 2019

Krysia Greenfield, Grasshoppers Day Nursery Practitioner, has been with the company for four years and is saving for her wedding in July.

Employees at a St Albans nursery have received a cash boost to kickstart 2019.

Every single staff member at Grasshoppers Day Nursery on York Road was given a £750 tax-free Dividend Payment this January.

This is to recognise them as all owners of the business under Childbase Partnership.

In celebration, the nursery nurses broke open a piñata of chocolate coins and spoke about what they intend to buy with the money.

Deputy manager Raelene Herd will treat her children to several days out and practitioner Tara Barrett will put it towards a trip to America.

Day nursery manager Jennifer Neville said: “There is a real energy in nursery at this time because the dividend payment reminds us all that we are personally invested in giving our children the best possible nursery experience.

“Happy and engaged staff ensures confident children ready to realise their full potential.”

The payment is subject to NI contribution but is tax-free under HMRC rules for employee owned companies. Anyone who worked less than full-time received a pro-rata payment.

