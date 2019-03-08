Advanced search

St Albans consultant awarded MBE for services to nursing

PUBLISHED: 13:50 12 July 2019 | UPDATED: 13:50 12 July 2019

Claire Taylor of St Mark's Hospital has been awarded an MBE for services to nursing. Picture: London North West University Healthcare

Claire Taylor of St Mark's Hospital has been awarded an MBE for services to nursing. Picture: London North West University Healthcare

Archant

A St Albans nurse has been awarded an MBE for services to bowel cancer nursing.

Macmillan nurse consultant Claire Taylor works at St Mark's London hospital in the complex cancer team. She also lectures and did a PhD research study on recovery after bowel cancer.

She said she was shocked to receive her award: "I couldn't believe it when I first opened the letter but I'm off to Buckingham Palace later this year so it's really happening."

Claire set up the UK's first network for bowel cancer nurses 23 years ago. It provides an opportunity for colleagues to meet and exchange best practice.

She added: "Nowadays, there is a greater awareness of the need to support patients when they've finished treatment and the importance of providing them with resources to cope, such as building a strong support network. I've always enjoyed having the time to communicate effectively with people and enhance their experiences."

