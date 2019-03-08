St Albans social club raises money in memory of darts player

New Greens Residents Association Social Club in St Albans raised money for the air ambulance service in memory of darts player Paul Stevens. Picture: Jim Reynolds Archant

A charity darts tournament in St Albans raised more than £1,000 for the Herts and Essex Air Ambulance Service.

New Greens Residents Association Social Club held the tournament in memory of darts player Paul Stevens, who was attended by an air ambulance after a work accident.

Club officials Barry Fitzgerald and Debbie Jennings invited teams from the St Albans area to take part on Saturday, October 5, followed by an evening disco and raffle.

Winners Dean Jones and Kieran Bricknall were presented with the 2019 Paul Stevens Memorial Trophy, with Sue Smith and Derek Ralph as runners up. The cup was presented by Paul's sister Heather Reynolds.

After counting collection boxes, the final sum raised was £1,172.

The club plan to hold future annual memorial events for Paul, with proceeds going to the air ambulance.