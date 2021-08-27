Can you help St Albans duo with their vinyl dream?

Published: 12:18 PM August 27, 2021

The Papersnakes is the songwriting, performing and producing partnership of Paul Kerr and Chris Ward. - Credit: Karyn Haddon

A St Albans music duo is asking for your help to make their new album a vinyl reality.

The Papersnakes are the songwriting, performing and producing partnership of Paul Kerr and Chris Ward.

The pair have written and sung together in since 2007, performing at everything from small open mic nights with an audience of 12 people to festivals with 1,200 guests.

The band has written, recorded and produced nine songs for their first album Volume One which they want to produce on vinyl.

Paul said: "We love vinyl - the sound quality is great. You will be able to hold it in your hands and enjoy a richer listening experience - that's why we're so excited to bring Volume One out on vinyl."

The Kickstarter funding will enable them to produce 200 copies on red vinyl as well as some USB sticks and packaging costs.

To support them go to https://tinyurl.com/swj2stj8







