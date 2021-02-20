News St Albans News Harpenden News Things to do Sport Property E-Edition
Herts Advertiser > News

Music teacher reimagines country classic for lockdown

Author Picture Icon

Laura Bill

Published: 12:00 PM February 20, 2021   
Lea Andrews, St Albans musician, has written a song about her road. 

Lea Andrews, St Albans musician, has written a song about her road. - Credit: Lea Andrew

A St Albans musician has made up a song about her road to cheer up her neighbours during lockdown.

Lea Andrews has adapted the song "Country Roads, Take me Home" with lyrics to fit the area where she lives.

Referring to One Stop and The Poodle Parlour, she posted the song on St Albans Facebook Isolation Arts Cafe page. 

Lea said: "I’m a teacher and a songwriter and I’ve been trying to use lockdown to inspire my kids to use their time to see music as a way to express themselves rather than a dry lesson about something that’s already happened, and I often make up little songs to brighten up the online learning platforms. 

"Our road didn’t really know each other before the lockdowns, we were all quite insular. I just wanted to mark the time, and send a little souvenir thank you to my lovely neighbours!"

You may also want to watch:

Watch the video below: 

More of her music is available on the Lea Andrews Facebook 

Most Read

  1. 1 The latest court results from the St Albans area
  2. 2 St Albans eight-year-old scores fundraising goal with keepy uppies
  3. 3 Swordsman from Harpenden launches memoir
  1. 4 Virtual Gang Show smashes target for Youth Talk and Chickenshed
  2. 5 COVID figures decline for St Albans as vaccination centre achieves national recognition
  3. 6 St Albans' Club Batchwood hailed as one of best performing COVID vaccination centres in Britain
  4. 7 City centre road closures: is permanent pedestrianisation a possibility?
  5. 8 Area Guide: The Hertfordshire town of Letchworth Garden City  
  6. 9 St Albans Extinction Rebellion member found guilty over 2019 London protest
  7. 10 We can't expunge history, says landlord of The Black Boy pub
St Albans News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Mary with her daughter, Jenny, and grandchildren Eve and Josh

Birthday vaccine for St Albans woman

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Inside one of the pods which will be used by homeless people in St Albans.

New 'pods' to help St Albans homeless this winter

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
How the new City Centre Opportunity Site South development will look.

Green light for landmark development in St Albans city centre

Matt Adams

Author Picture Icon
High speed internet connection concept

Virgin Media under fire after residents suffer slow broadband for a month

Laura Bill

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus