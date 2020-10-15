‘Cultural beacons’: Arts Council funding ensures St Albans Museums stay open

St Albans Museums has been awarded £143,432 as part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund. Picture: St Albans Museums Archant

St Albans Museums has been awarded over £140,000, which will go towards its coronavirus recovery.

The funding will ensure that the museums can remain open for visitors in the coming months. Picture: St Albans Museums The funding will ensure that the museums can remain open for visitors in the coming months. Picture: St Albans Museums

As part of the government’s £1.57 billion Culture Recovery Fund (CRF), £143,432 has been donated to ensure it has a sustainable future.

St Albans Museums – which oversees St Albans Museum + Gallery and Verulamium Museum – is one of 1,385 cultural and creative organisations across the country receiving urgently needed support.

This fund enables both museums to safely stay open with new COVID-secure measures in place, and adapt to changes in restrictions. It will also ensure that thought-provoking exhibitions, displays and installations across both physical and digital platforms continue.

St Albans District Councillor Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for leisure, heritage and public realm, said: “The pandemic has had a significant impact on the museum service.

St Albans Museums are amongst over 1,300 organisations to recieve government funding. Picture: St Albans Museums St Albans Museums are amongst over 1,300 organisations to recieve government funding. Picture: St Albans Museums

“I am grateful to the staff who worked very hard to reopen the museums in the summer. However, the continuing financial implications of closure and ongoing restrictions are not to be underestimated.

“The council is thankful for this grant from Arts Council England, which will help future proof the service.

“This fund will ensure that the community continues to have access to our great history and art as we weather this pandemic together.”

On Monday, October 12, £257 million of investment was announced as part of the very first round of the Culture Recovery Fund grants programme being administered by Arts Council England.

Further rounds of funding in the cultural and heritage sector are due to be announced over the coming weeks.

Culture secretary and Hertsmere MP, Oliver Dowden, said: “This funding is a vital boost for the theatres, music venues, museums and cultural organisations that form the soul of our nation.

“It will protect these special places, save jobs and help the culture sector’s recovery.

“These places and projects are cultural beacons the length and breadth of the country. This unprecedented investment in the arts is proof this government is here for culture, with further support to come in the days and weeks ahead so that the culture sector can bounce back strongly.”

Arts Council England chair Sir Nicholas Serota said: “Theatres, museums, galleries, dance companies and music venues bring joy to people and life to our cities, towns and villages.

“This life-changing funding will save thousands of cultural spaces loved by local communities and international audiences.

“Further funding is still to be announced and we are working hard to support our sector during these challenging times.”

St Albans Museum + Gallery is open 11am to 5pm every day, and Verulamium Museum is open Monday to Friday 10am to 4.30pm, and Saturdays 11am to 3.30pm.

Visit www.stalbansmuseums.org.uk/visit to plan a visit.