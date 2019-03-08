St Albans Museum + Gallery wins design award

St Albans Museum + Gallery won a Design Week Award for its 'Wayfinding and Environmental Graphics', which are the design elements which show people how to get around the building. Picture: St Albans District Council Archant

St Albans Museum + Gallery has won an award for its signage at the Design Week Awards.

The museum, along with its design team Studio Sutherland, received the award for 'Wayfinding and Environmental Graphics' on site.

The awards celebrate the best work from all design disciplines. Winners in other categories included the BBC, Fortnum & Mason, The Guardian and the Natural History Museum.

Museums manager Kate Warren said: "We are so thrilled to have worked with Studio Sutherland on our branding and to be recognised by the Design Week Awards is a great compliment."

Cllr Anthony Rowlands, portfolio holder for community, leisure and sport, said: "It is wonderful to see St Albans Museum + Gallery being recognised in so many different sectors.

"A great deal of work has gone into offering visitors a quality experience and it's good to see that work paying off."