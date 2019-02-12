Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery twinned with other loos around the world

PUBLISHED: 16:16 15 February 2019 | UPDATED: 16:16 15 February 2019

From left to right: Soroptimist communications officer Jane Slatter, St Albans Museum + Gallery trustee Caroline Eldred and past Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews celebrating the toilet twinning. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans

From left to right: Soroptimist communications officer Jane Slatter, St Albans Museum + Gallery trustee Caroline Eldred and past Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews celebrating the toilet twinning. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans

Archant

Two toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery have been twinned with toilets in Zambia and Afghanistan as part of a charity project.

St Albans Soroptimists, a group of women who volunteer for charitable causes, organised the twinning as part of World Toilet Day last year.

The group recently presented St Albans Museum + Gallery with toilet twinning certificates for the two ground floor toilets, one of which is paired with a toilet in Afghanistan and the other with a toilet in Zambia.

Toilet Twinning is a water and sanitation charity which aims to ‘flush away poverty one toilet at a time’.

Past St Albans Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews said: “We did get some funny looks having our picture taken in the loo - and we had to move out of the way a few times.

“These loos are very popular which we hope means that lots more people will find out about this great charity.”

Most Read

Riot police called in after reports of man with samurai sword and baseball bat in St Albans city centre

A man was arrested after entering The Peahen carrying a baseball bat. Photo: Danny Loo.

18-year-old boy arrested on suspicion of supplying drugs at Harpenden school

An 18-year-old was arrested on suspicion of supplying Class A and Class B drugs at a school in Harpenden.

New BBC TV show sees local judges search for St Albans’ best address

The Best House in Town judges: (l-r) Olwyn Grint, Emma Bustamante, Dean Mason, Randa Kort and Kuldip Chohan. Picture: BBC

Well-known St Albans DJ stops broadcasting with Radio Verulam amid controversy

Danny Smith has withdrawn his services from Radio Verulam until the row is resolved. Picture: Archant

Long queues after M1 crash

Queues after the M1 crash this morning, near junction eight for Hemel Hempstead, towards St Albans. Picture: Highways England

Most Read

Crash between car and lorry shuts Norwich road

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Man bills date £5 for G&T after she said she ‘wasn’t feeling it’

Glasses of a gin and tonic cocktail. Picture: Getty Images/iStockphoto

F-35 fighter jet declares emergency over Norfolk

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘It’s not a shock’ - victim of Prince Philip car crash speaks out after police decide no action will be taken

#includeImage($article, 225)

See inside Norwich pub which has been renovated after five month closure

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

Toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery twinned with other loos around the world

From left to right: Soroptimist communications officer Jane Slatter, St Albans Museum + Gallery trustee Caroline Eldred and past Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews celebrating the toilet twinning. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans

Hour-long delays on M25 between Essex and Herts due to accident

Long tailbacks on the M25 in the Potters Bar area. Picture: Highways England

Great start for new kids on the cycling block GPN Builders-RockandRoad Bikes

GPN Builders Rock & Road Racing's Sean Meager (left) and Clay Davies.

Tree planted in St Albans following ‘Our Planet Our Future’ event

St Albans Mayor Cllr Rosemary Farmer planted the tree alongside (from left to right) Andy Webb and Louise Canfield from Aylett Nurseries and Susheel Rao, Caroline Moran, Dan Fletcher and Lesley Flowers from Sustainable St Albans. Picture: Sustainable St Albans

St Albans residents urged to stay alert to crime in their area

Police are urging St Albans residents to sign up for OWL (Online Watch Link) messages.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists