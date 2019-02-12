Toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery twinned with other loos around the world

From left to right: Soroptimist communications officer Jane Slatter, St Albans Museum + Gallery trustee Caroline Eldred and past Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews celebrating the toilet twinning. Picture: Soroptimist International St Albans Archant

Two toilets at St Albans Museum + Gallery have been twinned with toilets in Zambia and Afghanistan as part of a charity project.

St Albans Soroptimists, a group of women who volunteer for charitable causes, organised the twinning as part of World Toilet Day last year.

The group recently presented St Albans Museum + Gallery with toilet twinning certificates for the two ground floor toilets, one of which is paired with a toilet in Afghanistan and the other with a toilet in Zambia.

Toilet Twinning is a water and sanitation charity which aims to ‘flush away poverty one toilet at a time’.

Past St Albans Soroptimist club president Rita Andrews said: “We did get some funny looks having our picture taken in the loo - and we had to move out of the way a few times.

“These loos are very popular which we hope means that lots more people will find out about this great charity.”