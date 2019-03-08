Advanced search

St Albans Museum + Gallery shortlisted for construction award

PUBLISHED: 17:13 15 October 2019

Katherine Watts from architects John McAslan + Partners with Cllr Annie Brewster from St Albans Museum + Gallery at the British Construction Industry Awards. Picture: John McAslan + Partners

St Albans Museum + Gallery has been shortlisted for a prize at the British Construction Industry Awards.

Nominated in the 'cultural and leisure projects of the year' category, the city's £7.75m museum and gallery, which opened in June 2018, found itself pitched against transformational projects such as the £80.11 V&A Dundee Museum.

Speaking at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 9, Herts county Cllr Annie Brewster said: "What a David and Goliath moment.

"We were amazed to be shortlisted and, quite frankly, had no expectation of winning anything at all."

The judging panel was made up of 72 industry leaders, and a delegation of judges visited every project.

The Museum + Gallery received so much support from the judges that it was awarded one of the few runners-up prizes given in any category, in the form of a 'Highly Commended' award.

