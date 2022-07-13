The mural was created as part of St Albans Film Festival. - Credit: Ant Steel

St Albans artist Ant Steel has created a mural celebrating the peregrine falcons that are currently nesting at the city's cathedral.

The painting was produced to coincide with St Albans Film Festival, which took place between Thursday, July 7 and Sunday, July 10.

Ant Steel has created murals across St Albans in the past, recently producing an image of Her Majesty the Queen for the Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June.

The image shows Artemis, the first peregrine falcon chick to be born in St Albans. - Credit: Ant Steel

His most recent piece, on show in the grounds of the Cathedral & Abbey Church of Saint Alban, is based on an image taken by Hertfordshire photographer Aaron Cooper.

It depicts Artemis, thought to be the first peregrine falcon chick to have hatched in St Albans.

Ant came across Aaron's photograph on Facebook, and asked his permission to paint it.

The resulting artwork can now be seen at the location, near Verulamium Park.

Ant Steel created a mural to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee in May. - Credit: Pearce Bates

However, due to filming in the area, the painting will soon need to be taken down.

Along with the new artwork, Ant has been running workshops in the community, teaching members of the public how to create art.

Three classes have run so far, one for children, one with teenagers and one for adults.

Other pieces created by Ant Steel, include a Stand With Ukraine mural and a piece illustrating the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs Manny Pacquiao boxing fight of 2015.