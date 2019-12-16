St Albans Mummers to perform St George and the Dragon this Boxing Day

The St Albans Mummers will be performing their traditional Christmas play, St George and the Dragon, all over town this Boxing Day.

The performances start at the Museum + Gallery at 11.30am followed by the White Hart Hotel at 12.20pm, the West Door of the Abbey at 1pm, the Fighting Cocks at 1.50pm and finally the Clock Tower at 2.40pm.

Any funds raised from the performances will be donated to Women's Refuge and Mind in Mid Hertfordshire.

According to the programme, the show features "signs of conflict, life, death and resurrection, plus some awful jokes but in the best possible taste".

The play was first performed in 1967 and is essentially the same today. The cast, however, has changed a bit over the years and members of the original audience now bring their grandchildren.

Each performance is a little different as the Mummers like to include topical items and interact with the public.