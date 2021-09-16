St Albans mum tells son's story in new book

Published: 12:42 PM September 16, 2021

St Albans woman Tracy Light has revealed how pan-disability football has had a huge and positive impact on her family. - Credit: Tracy Light

A St Albans businesswoman has told the story of how our local football team provided a welcoming sporting environment for her disabled son.

Tracy Light has revealed how pan-disability football has had a huge and positive impact on her family in a new book - Football, She Wrote: An Anthology of Women’s Writing on the Game.

St Albans City Youth FC Inclusive Section, now in its 16th year, provides opportunities for individuals with a disability or additional needs to play football, meet up with friends and have fun.

Her chapter, All Inclusive, reveals her search for a welcoming sporting environment for her two sons, including Thomas, now 16, who has Down’s syndrome.

Tracy, who is the director of her own marketing company, wanted to highlight the need for more inclusive opportunities in football to be available to individuals of all ages and abilities.

She said: “At St Albans City Youth FC is a talented and dedicated team of volunteers, coaches and inclusive players, and I am proud to give inclusive football a voice and share our football journey so far.”

Tracy has been involved with the inclusive section at City Youth for over five years and has seen it grow from strength to strength. She took over the position of inclusive section co-ordinator at the beginning of this year.

For the past five years, Tracy has been secretary of Herts Youth Inclusive Football, a community group of dedicated volunteers from across the county running tournaments, events and match days for youth players.

She also writes about Fighting Fit Football, a club started by her husband for individuals with Parkinson’s, using football as their medicine to alleviate symptoms and stay fit.

Football She Wrote features 20 pieces, 10 by experienced, commissioned writers and 10 by new writers chosen after submitting their pieces to a competition.

The foreword to the book has been written by Gabby Logan MBE and the front cover bears an endorsement by Alex Scott MBE, describing the book as: “A brilliantly entertaining collection showcasing a wealth of women’s voices.”