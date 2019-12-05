Advanced search

St Albans mum with leukaemia receives top award for raising awareness of blood cancer

PUBLISHED: 06:59 06 December 2019

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards with Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund and comedian Nish Kumar. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards with Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund and comedian Nish Kumar. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Archant

A St Albans mum with leukaemia has been recognised by blood cancer charity Anthony Nolan for her work raising awareness of stem cell donation among people from Asian backgrounds.

Meena Kumari-Sharma, who is 42 and the mother of twins, was diagnosed with the blood cancer in 2018 and told she would need a stem cell transplant to survive.

You may also want to watch:

After struggling to find a donor, Meena and her family set up Match4Meena, which has encouraged more than 5,000 people to join hte international stem cell register.

On Thursday, November 28, Meena - whose leukaemia is now stable and not as aggressive - received a highly commended honour at an awards ceremony in the Tower of London.

She said: "It has been an absolute honour to be at the Anthony Nolan Support Awards, and we just need to keep sending out the message that we need more potential lifesavers to sign up to the stem cell register."

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Most Read

Christmas tree trashed at St Albans shopping centre

This Christmas tree in Christopher Place was trashed and the decorations stolen.

PICTURES: World leaders visit Hertfordshire for Nato summit

U.S. President Donald Trump arrives at The Grove hotel. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Michael Bublé announces Hatfield concert

Michael Buble brings his 2020 summer tour to Hatfield House on July 26 for an open-air concert. Picture: Evaan Kheraj

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

Three people hospitalised after crash between Welwyn Garden City and St Albans

Police, fire, ambulance and air ambulance services were called to a crash on Coopers Green Lane in St Albans. Picture: Herts Fire and Rescue Service

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans mum with leukaemia receives top award for raising awareness of blood cancer

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards with Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund and comedian Nish Kumar. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Still time to sign up for St Albans Sleepout tomorrow in aid of homeless charity

The St Albans Sleepout at Oaklands College in 2018. Picture: Oaklands College

Rush hour train delays expected after bike thrown onto overhead wires near St Albans

A bike which was thrown onto the overhead wires near to St Albans this afternoon has got caught  with disruption to Thameslink trains going through the station expected to continue into rush hour. Picture: Danny Loo

South Mimms arrests in wake of Harpenden Range Rover theft spate

Two men were arrested last night in South Mimms in connection with the theft of eight Range Rovers which have been stolen in the Harpenden area. Picture: Archant

Delays in Redbourn after crash on the M1

Traffic is delayed at Redbourn after a crash on the M1 near Hemel Hempstead. Picture: Krishan Bhungar.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists