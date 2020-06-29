Advanced search

Tributes to St Albans ‘legend, loved by everyone’

PUBLISHED: 10:50 29 June 2020 | UPDATED: 11:19 29 June 2020

Caroline Thain

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Archant

Tributes have been paid for a “true legend, loved by everyone”, who has died aged 53 after a short illness.

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Jenny Huggard-Senna lived with daughters Hazel,19,16-year-old Charlie, and husband Jose, 44, in Holyrood Crescent, St Albans.

Jenny was diagnosed with lung cancer in November. She died on Sunday, June 14 at Peace Hospice, Watford.

Her funeral on Wednesday (July 1) will be attended by immediate relatives, amid lockdown restrictions which only allow close family.

Her friends and neighbours are asked to line Holyrood Crescent up to Mandeville School - where she worked for 12 years as a teaching assistant – from 2.15pm to pay their respects, as Jenny makes her final journey. They are invited to wear red or purple in honour of Jenny’s passion for vibrancy.

Tributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: SuppliedTributes are being paid to a St Albans mum who died aged 53 after a short illness. Picture: Supplied

Heartbroken Jose posted a tribute to his late wife on Facebook praising her as a “wonderful, amazing, caring, loving, thoughtful friend and a little bonkers sometimes wife and mother”.

Sharon Linney, 53, of Holyrood Crescent, said: “Jenny was funny, vibrant and very positive right up until the end. She would share whatever she had with you.

“She was loved by everyone for her wonderful, caring, always smiling slightly bonkers personality.

“I will miss seeing her coming across the green with her pink or orange hair and her wellies. She loved her wellies. Cottonmill has lost a true legend and we shall all miss her so much.”

Jo Arundel, 47, Holyrood Crescent, said: “Jenny was an inspiration. She looked cancer square in the face and fought with great courage. I am so grateful to have been able to call her my friend. I will miss her straight talking and infectious love of life.”

Sue Moore, 60, lives in Harpenden and used to work with Jenny at Mandeville School. She said: “I loved Jen. She was a crazy loveable wonderful human being. I am honoured to be able to call her a friend for life. I will miss her so so much. Ciao Bella, love you.”

Terrie Bourner, 53, Cottonmill Lane, said: “I have known Jen for over 15 years – both of us being mums. We laughed often about the daft things we had done when we were sleep deprived.

“I could always rely on her to make me laugh at myself – she was still doing it the week before she died. I loved that, in spite of everything that was thrown at her, she never gave in. Her positivity taught me a lot.

“I will miss someone who wasn’t afraid to point out my error and laugh with me about it.

“I approach my challenges differently because of her. I am so pleased I was able to tell her that before she left us. We should tell people how much they mean to us. Don’t put it off.”

Janet Charles, 58, Priory Walk, knew Jenny from when her children first went to the preschool Janet runs and they kept in touch. Janet, who also organises theatre trips, had arranged for a special theatre outing for Jenny - but her health prevented it.

She said: “So sadly Jenny never got to see the show, but I will always try to ensure that we can offer someone a ticket to a show in memory of Jenny.

“Despite her increasing ill health, Jenny still found humour.

“Jenny will be fondly remembered by so many families in Cottonmill and we just need to make sure something is put in place in her memory to support the causes close to her heart.”

A charity page to raise funds for Cancer Research UK has already received more than £500 in Jenny’s name and can be found at https://fundraise.cancerresearchuk.org/page/jennys-memory-mandeville?fbclid=IwAR1K_NMOu9c3Xil7dcqNKo0jne0Mjdj5dQCfXbcQoihNWXkUbu5yKbfe5io.

