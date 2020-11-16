Cancer survivor from St Albans runs to give back to the charity which supported her
PUBLISHED: 12:15 16 November 2020 | UPDATED: 12:15 16 November 2020
A St Albans cancer survivor ran 13km to mark the second anniversary of her chemotherapy ending.
Kate Sizer, of Ladysmith Road, ran from her house to Childwickbury Park and back on Saturday, and has so far raised £2,321 for the charity that supported her when she was unwell.
The Willow Foundation provides special days for young adults who are enduring different conditions and treatments.
Kate said: “I am forever grateful that I got another roll of the dice and I appreciate that some of you have witnessed others who weren’t as lucky as we’ve been. Those people will be in my heart as I run and I promise that they will remain in my thoughts always. I did this for those fighting and those who have fought and are now resting peacefully.
“They paid for us to have a weekend at Center Parcs which helped us to relaunch our family after six months of endless hospital appointments. I would love nothing more than to return the money they spent on us to afford someone else the opportunity to enjoy their own special day.”
To donate, go to https://bit.ly/3lEI390
