St Albans mother passes away just one week after her dream wedding

PUBLISHED: 14:05 13 December 2018 | UPDATED: 14:05 13 December 2018

Tasha Burton. Picture: Ayeesha Walsh at Moments in Eternity Wedding Photography

Archant

A St Albans mother has tragically passed away just one week after the Herts community made her dream wedding come true.

Tasha Corley, née Burton, of Ladies Grove, passed away on December 6 from bowel cancer surrounded by her family.

Initially diagnosed in October 2017, she was admitted to the hospice on November 27 after a scan revealed the tumours had spread to her lungs, liver, and lymph nodes.

The 36-year-old and her then-fiancé Daniel Corley were raising their 19-month-old son Alaric together when she was told she only had two weeks to live.

Tasha’s best friend of 23 years, Kat Leyden, send out an urgent appeal through Facebook to pull together a last minute wedding for the family.

Within minutes, businesses from across Herts had donated everything - a videographer, make-up artist, cake, dress, groom’s suit, venue, stylist, flowers, and catering for 60 guests.

Kat was helped by a charity which organises and funds weddings for terminally ill people, called The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation.

Thirty-six hours later, on November 28, Tasha walked down the aisle to James Arthur’s Say You Won’t Let Go and was given away by both her father David and Alaric in a marquee conveniently set up for another event at The Hospice of St Francis.

After a ceremony lead by Chaplain Ray Ashley-Brown, Tasha exited as a married woman along to John Legend’s All of Me.

Just over a week later, Tasha passed away at the hospice.

Daniel made a statement on Facebook: “I am truly sorry to have to tell you that my beautiful wife sadly lost her fight tonight at 5.30pm.

“She passed away peacefully surrounded by love. I am absolutely devastated but know that she will live on through our beautiful son Alaric.

“Tasha was surrounded by family and friends and fought to stay with us for as long as she could. She was a truly special person and will be missed by many people, especially her husband, son and family.”

To find out more about The Wedding Wishing Well Foundation, visit www.weddingwishingwell.org.uk

