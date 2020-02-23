St Albans mum blogger shortlisted for national award

A mum of two, has been announced as a finalist in two different national blogging awards.

Steph Curtis has been shortlisted in the BAPS Awards, for parents and carers who blog about their children with additional needs, and the second is the prestigious MAD Blog Awards, for mum and dad bloggers.

The parenting blog 'Steph's Two Girls' is about life with her two girls, following the diagnosis of her youngest with Autism Spectrum Condition.

Steph started the blog in January 2010 and writes regularly about how different situations affect the family as a whole. She is passionate about educating others and reaching out to other families who are experiencing challenging behaviour which includes suggesting support strategies.

The BAPS Awards were founded by two organisations who support parents and carers of children with additional needs, Bringing Us Together and My Family, Our Needs, and are the only blogging awards dedicated to celebrating SEND bloggers and their valuable contribution to the SEND community. One of Steph's recent posts entitled 'Everyday Challenges with PDA' is in the final of the Post with Biggest Impact category for the BAPS Awards.

The MAD Blog Awards were initiated by Tots 100, a national network for mum and dad bloggers with more than 8,000 members. Since the MAD Blog Awards launched in 2010, more than 10,000 bloggers and influencers have taken part in the awards, with millions of nominations submitted. Steph's blog is in the final for the Favourite Teen and Tween Influencer category.

She said: "I'm so proud to be a finalist in both of these awards, especially in these categories where there are many worthy winners. It's an honour to have got this far and to be recognised in this way, but more importantly for me it's heartening to know that in sharing our story, we are helping others to feel not so alone."

The winner of each category will be chosen by online votes with an award ceremony later this year.

To read the blog visit www.stephstwogirls.co.uk.