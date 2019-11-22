Advanced search

St Albans mum with leukaemia to be honoured at charity awards

PUBLISHED: 12:57 22 November 2019 | UPDATED: 12:57 22 November 2019

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans with her twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans with her twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

Archant

A St Albans mum with leukaemia has been shortlisted for an award for her work campaigning for more stem cell donors from black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) communities.

Meena Kumari-Sharma, who was diagnosed with leukaemia in 2018, has been shortlisted for the BAME advocate of the year award at the Anthony Nolan Supporter Awards.

Since her diagnosis, Meena, who is 42 and the mother of twins, has campaigned to raise awareness of the need for more stem cell donors from ethnic minorities, while also searching for her own life-saving match.

Meena was told she would need a stem cell transplant to survive. Although a matching donor was initially found in Korea, this fell through and the search began again.

After deciding to take matters into their own hands, Meena and her family set up Match4Meena in October last year, to help find a donor for herself and for others in the same situation.

Meena said: "The campaign was born out of pure desperation. All I kept thinking was 'I haven't had enough time with my children'.

"It was such a private matter, and to be so public with it was difficult - but I didn't expect the response it has had.

You may also want to watch:

"The outlook seemed so bleak, but once we started the campaign I met so many good people and it created hope that we could find somebody."

The campaign has now registered 5,000 people to the international stem cell register.

"I felt, if I don't make it, there will have been a worthwhile reason," Meena said. "If I could find someone else a match it would have been worth it all.

"I don't want anyone to suffer like I had to."

Meena's acute myeloid leukaemia has now downgraded to chronic myeloid leukaemia, which is stable, and she is working to rebuild her strength before undergoing further treatment.

Anthony Nolan chief executive Henny Braund said: "Meena has truly gone above and beyond to raise awareness of the need for more people on the stem-cell register, while herself receiving treatment.

"We want to extend a huge congratulations to Meena and look forward to celebrating with her at the awards."

The awards ceremony will be held on Thursday, November 28 at the Tower of London.

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Travellers allowed to permanently set up home in Colney Heath

Nuckies Farm, Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Most Read

Four jailed after investigation into St Albans drugs ring

Kieran Kenna, Jason Robinson, Dean Dias and William Roberts (not pictured), were jailed for their involvement in a St Albans drug ring. Picture: Herts police

Neighbours appeal for help to find St Albans man’s missing car

Drovers Way, St Albans. New parking restrictions.

Mystery solved! Why St Albans Christmas lights have changed this year

Colour-changing Christmas lights were featured in the trees of St Peter's Street for two years. Photo: Alastair Woodgate

Travellers allowed to permanently set up home in Colney Heath

Nuckies Farm, Coursers Road, Colney Heath. Picture: DANNY LOO

Former mayor shocked after St Albans station bridge mural painted over

Managing Director of First Capital Connect David Statham, Mayor of St Albans Cllr Annie Brewster and Lady Verulam unveil the first part of the timeline on Victoria Street Bridge

Latest from the Herts Advertiser

St Albans mum with leukaemia to be honoured at charity awards

Meena Kumari-Sharma from St Albans with her twins Mia and Krish. Picture: Anthony Nolan

It’s OK To Say: St Albans pub’s first Well Being Week is a huge success

Lottie Stringer from Hector's House and Richard Batchelar, general manager of The Beech House, with Stacey Turner from It's OK To Say.

Police warning after rise in Hertfordshire keyless car thefts

Police have reported a rise in keyless car thefts across Hertfordshire. Picture: Archant

Graphic Novel Review: The Immortal Hulk Omnibus

The Immortal Hulk Omnibus

Graphic Novel Review: War of the Realms

War of the Realms
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists