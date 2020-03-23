Advanced search

St Albans MP welcomes moves to help NHS workers commute into London during coronavirus pandemic

PUBLISHED: 14:31 23 March 2020 | UPDATED: 14:31 23 March 2020

St Albans MP Daisy Cooper has welcome efforts to help critical workers commuting into London. Picture: Daisy Cooper's office

A decision to scrap the congestion charge to support NHS and emergency workers in London during the coronavirus crisis has been welcomed by St Albans MP Daisy Cooper.

She took action after being contacted by an NHS worker who lives in St Albans and works in London who asked if there was anything she could do to suspend the congestion zone and parking fees for NHS and emergency workers.

In response, Daisy wrote to the London Mayor Sadiq Khan to highlight how staff were incurring increasing personal costs as commuting becomes more difficult.

She said: “There are more on-calls and cover meaning they have to travel more at night. They are also being redeployed across different areas.

“For those NHS and social care workers who are still commuting and will need to continue to commute, could the congestion charge and parking charges in London be waived so they can drive in to work and park without it costing a fortune?”

The following day the Mayor announced that all road user charging schemes in the capital would be suspended.

Daisy added: “If I’ve helped make an otherwise completely horrible situation slightly less horrible for some front line workers, then I’m taking that as a win.”

