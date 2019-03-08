St Albans MP Anne Main schedules meeting with rail minister about Abbey Flyer passing loop

Left to right: Andrew Jones MP, Richard Haywood (AbFly), Kevin Ambrose (AbFly) and Anne Main MP. Picture: Submitted by St Albans MP Anne Main Archant

St Albans MP Anne Main discussed improvements to the Abbey Flyer train line at a meeting with a rail minister.

She spoke to Parliamentary Under Secretary of State at the Department for Transport, MP Andrew Jones, about the possibility of a passing loop at Bricket Wood Station on the St Albans Abbey to Watford Junction shuttle line.

The new development comes after a campaign group called AbFly crowdfunded and commissioned a Passing Loop Feasibility Study from The Railway Consultancy.

She said: "I hope we are now making real progress with this.

"The rail minister was very supportive and his offer to help bring people together was encouraging.

"Local people have been pushing for this passing loop for years and the work that has gone into putting this study together is very impressive.

"As we look to the future, more homes are going to be built and that means more people. Improving connectivity between St Albans and Watford is going to be even more important and will be a major positive for the local economy."